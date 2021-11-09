Utah House elects new majority leader

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 9, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah House Representatives has elected a new majority leader and whip Tuesday morning prior to the special session.

Rep. Mike Schultz (R-Hooper) was elected, replacing Francis Gibson, who in October announced his resignation, effective Monday, Nov. 8, from the Legislature, stating his desire to focus on his family and career.

Schultz has served as majority whip, and was first elected as a House Representative in 2014.

Rep. Jefferson Moss (R-Saratoga Springs), elected in 2016, replaces Schultz as majority whip.

The multi-day special session was called to consider maps redrawing boundaries for congressional, legislative, and state school board seats; to consider responses to COVID-19 mandates in the workplace; and to approve or reject the renaming of Dixie State University to the proposed Utah Tech University.