Utah reports 10 additional COVID-19 deaths, 999 new cases

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 18, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The state of Utah has recorded another 10 COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours. The state is also reporting an additional 999 newly diagnosed cases since Thursday.

School-aged children accounted for 148 of Friday’s newly announced cases. Sixty-nine cases were reported in children ages 5-10, 27 cases in children ages 11-13, and 52 cases in children ages 14-17 since yesterday.

According to the UDoH, 4,917,008 total vaccines have been administered throughout the state, which is 4,686 more than Thursday.

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 8.8 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 4.1 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.5 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 6.4 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 4 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 1.5 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Trends:

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 1,055 per day.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 26.3%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 15.7%.

Hospitalizations:

There are 459 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 32,808.

Deaths:

We will report 4,359 total deaths, which is 15 newly reported deaths since yesterday. Two of these deaths occurred prior to 1/18/2022.

Female, between 45-64, Davis County, hospitalized at time of death

Male, between 45-64, Weber County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

Female, between 65-84, Utah County resident, long-term care facility resident

Male, between 65-84, Box Elder County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident

Male, between 65-84, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Male, between 65-84, Garfield County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Female, between 65-84, Tooele County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Male, between 65-84, Weber County resident, not hospitalized at time of

death

Male, between 65-84, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Female, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Male, between 45-64, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Male, older than 85, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Male, between 45-64, Tooele County resident, hospitalized at time of death