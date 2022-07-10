Utah wildfires continue adding acreage; containment up for Halfway Hill Fire

UTAH, July 10, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Continued hot temperatures and dry air on Sunday has hampered efforts to contain Utah wildfires.

Halfway Hill Fire now stands at 7,958 acres, up from 6,600 on Saturday.

“The Virginia Hills subdivision is still under evacuation. Fire managers are working with the Millard County Sheriff to allow residents to return ASAP,” a Utah Fire Info statement says.

Four people have been charged on suspicion of abandoning a campfire, which sparked the Halfway Hill Fire.

Jacob City Fire currently estimated at 4,117 acres and 0% containment, according to reports.

“Northern Utah Interagency Type 3 Incident Management Team has taken command. More resources have been ordered to assist existing crews.”

The Dry Creek Fire stands at 1,827 acres, up from Saturday’s estimate of 1,200 acres, but containment is also up to 40%.

See new fire photos and a statewide roundup below.

1 of 6

Utah wildfire roundup

Source: Utah Fire Info/Gephardt Daily