Utah wildlife officials hosting deer viewing event in Grand County

CISCO, Grand County, Utah, Nov. 4, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — It’s that sexy time of year again as the colors change and the deer prance and joust.

“Fall is known for crisp autumn air and changing leaves,” according to the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources. “It’s also the perfect backdrop to view mule deer as they migrate during their breeding season (also known as the rut) and move to lower elevations in search of feed.

“During the rut, bucks compete for the attention of does or fight other males, making them fun to watch.”

The DWR is hosting a free wildlife watching event featuring mule deer 2-7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18, at the Nash Wash Wildlife Management Area.

“Encourage your inner photographer and naturalist! Join the DWR for our ‘Mule Deer Watch’ event at the Nash Wash WMA. November is a great time to observe mule deer because of the rut, a period when the deer are mating.

“During this time, they are less concerned with human presence and are easier to watch and photograph.”

The Nash Wash WMA is near the southern tip of the South Book Cliffs and approximately 12 miles down a groomed dirt road. Event details and registration information is available here.

The wildlife management area is a great place to see deer, especially bucks, the DWR said. Viewers should be able to see deer from their vehicles as they drive along the WMA’s network of maintained roads.

While visitors will likely have a fairly close view of the deer, remember that it can be dangerous to approach wild animals, especially during mating season when the bucks can become very aggressive.

“Remember wildlife are wild, and we can’t guarantee the deer will be on display for the event,” DWR Regional Outreach Manager Brandon Behling said. “But Nash Wash WMA is a great place to see deer during the rut and is also home to other wildlife species.”