Utah’s 770 wildlfires in latest stats from Utah Fire Info

SALT LAKE CITY — Aug. 26, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah has endured 770 wildfires this year, according to Utah Fire Info ‘s latest updates on the current wildfire season.

The blazes include 34 last week, according to the Utah Department of Natural Resources’ monitoring agency. Utah Fire Info publishes a cumulative update each Wednesday.

The 770 scorchers have consumed more than 25,000 acres, with 378 of the fires human-caused and 27 from lightning strikes. The total compares to 952 wildfires last year in the state and 1,109 in 2020. Others have had it far worse.

UFI also references National Interagency Fire Center totals that list Alaska as the leading wildfire-damaged state so far this year with 3,097,085 acres lost.

New Mexico is next with 858,968 acres singed, followed by Texas, 559,433 acres, Oklahoma, 309,348, and Idaho, 157,176.