Utah’s Friday COVID-19 update: 5 deaths, 513 new cases in past 24 hours

UTAH, Sept. 4, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health has announced five more COVID-19 deaths and 513 new lab-confirmed cases in the past 24 hours.

The Utahns who died were:

A Davis County man, older than 85 and hospitalized at the time of death.

A Salt Lake County man, older than 85 and a resident of a long-term care facility

A Utah County man between ages 65 and 84, hospitalized at the time of death

A Utah County woman between ages 65 and 84, hospitalized at the time of death

A Washington County man between ages 65 and 84, hospitalized at the time of death

The total number of known COVID-19 deaths in Utah now stands at 419.

Utah has had 53,839 lab-confirmed cases of the virus, 513 of them reported in the past 24 hours.

Tests performed number 679,716. Of those, 6,057 people were reported tested in the past 24 hours.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 411 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests is 9.4%.

Currently, 121 people in Utah are hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 3,172.

Those classified as recovered, defined as still living three weeks after diagnosis, number 45,547. It is common for COVID-19 patients to die more than three weeks after diagnosis.

See the chart below to see numbers broken down by area of the state.