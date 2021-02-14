Video: Winter storm leads to multiple crashes on I-15, halts traffic in both directions Saturday night into Sunday

LEHI, Utah, Feb. 14, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A dangerous blast of winter weather, including black ice, blowing snow, and wind gusts nearing 50 mph led to multiple crashes in both directions on in I-15 in northern Utah County starting late Saturday night.

The string of accidents, one of which sent five people to the hospital, started after just after 10 p.m. and continued into the early hours of Sunday morning.

The condition of those injured was not immediately known.

Andrew Sorensen was headed southbound on I-15 between Point of the Mountain and Lehi when he came upon a crash involving seven to ten vehicles. Sorenson, who managed to record the aftermath of the accident on his cellphone, told Gephardt Daily the wind was intense and the highway extremely slippery. He said it took him close to an hour to drive through the area before a couple of lanes of traffic were opened.

UDOT sent out a series of tweets advising drivers to avoid the area or to find alternate routes.

The storm system responsible for the accidents was expected to continue into Sunday morning.

Earlier in the day the UHP released a statement saying troopers had responded to more than 70 accidents along the Wasatch Front.

To see the video shot by Sorenson , please click on the video player below the tweeted text and still images.