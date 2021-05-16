West Valley City police cruiser stops drunken attempt to get away

WEST VALLEY CITY, UTAH (Gephardt Daily Staff) – An attempt to escape West Valley City Police ended with the suspect smashing into an officer’s patrol car early Sunday morning. Fortunately, the officer was not in the car at the time.

Police say they were called to home at 6440 South High Bluff Drive for a report of a fight.

According to investigators, an intoxicated man at a birthday party pulled a gun and fired off a number of shots. No one was hurt, but spent shell casings were found at the scene.

Gephardt Daily is told one of the responding officers blocked the driveway with his car, and got out to investigate what was happening inside.

Police say that’s when the intoxicated man tried to get away, driving straight into the police car. West Valley PD says the damage to the car was pretty severe but stressed that no one was injured.

The driver was taken into custody without further incident