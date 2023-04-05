West Valley City police searching for missing woman with dementia

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, April 4, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are asking for help locating a 73-year-old woman with dementia who walked away from a West Valley City home Tuesday evening.

Francisca Torres was last seen walking away from a family member’s home near 3000 South and 4700 West about 7 p.m., according to West Valley City police.

Torres has multiple medical conditions, including Alzheimer’s disease and dementia, and requires medication, police said. She primarily speaks Spanish, according to police.

Torres is described as Hispanic, 5 feet 1 inch tall and 112 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, a purple and pink vest, and brown shoes.

Anyone with information about Torres’ whereabouts is asked to call 801-840-4000.