Woman pedestrian fatally injured; hit by multiple vehicles on I-215 NB

WEST VALEY CITY, Utah, sept. 25, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A woman was killed early Friday morning after being struck by multiple vehicles on I-215.

Trooper Chris Bishop, public information officer for the Utah Highway Patrol told Gephardt Daily the incident took place at 12:36 a.m. with multiple drivers reporting someone had been hit in the northbound lanes of I-215 near 3800 South.

Bishop said questions about why the woman was on the highway led investigators to declare the incident site a crime scene.

Investigators from the Critical Accident Response Team were called out while northbound lanes of I-215 were closed for several hours. They believe the victim, whose identity has not been released, was hit by at least two vehicles.

All of the drivers involved either remained or returned to the scene of the accident and were cooperating with investigators, Bishop said.

Gephardt Daily will update the story as more information becomes available.