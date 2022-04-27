40,000 pounds of chicken nuggets spilled onto Pennsylvania highway

April 27 (UPI) — A Pennsylvania highway was closed for several hours Wednesday morning when an overturned tractor-trailer spilled its load of 40,000 pounds of chicken nuggets onto the roadway.

Police said the truck driver lost control of the vehicle about 6:30 a.m. Wednesday and the vehicle overturned in the southbound lanes of Route 309, near West Rockhill Township in Bucks County.

The truck, which had been carrying 40,000 pounds of chicken nuggets, spilled its contents into the roadway and shoulder area of the highway.

The driver was not injured.

Police said the highway was closed for several hours Wednesday morning while the chicken nuggets were cleared from the scene.

The Sellersville Volunteer Fire Department shared photos from the crash scene on Facebook.

“The cause of the incident is under investigation,” the fire department said.