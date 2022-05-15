Bonobo safely back in enclosure after escape at Belgian zoo

May 13 (UPI) — Things are back to normal at a zoo in Belgium after a large, male bonobo escaped from its enclosure, forcing staff to quickly evacuate the entire zoo Friday.

The endangered member of the great ape family went missing at the Planckendael Zoo in the city of Mechelen.

“There is currently a bonobo in a tree just outside the bonobo island. We immediately activated the emergency plan. The park has been cleared. Safety is a priority. We will keep you informed,” the zoo wrote on Facebook.

“All visitors have been taken to safety outside the park or in buildings within the park.”

Zookepers eventually managed to give the ape a banana and some anesthesia.

“We are relieved and happy to be able to confirm that our bonobo is once again safe in its enclosure. We now let him rest well with his family and recover from his adventure,” the zoo wrote in a followup posting.

The park reopened to visitors later in the day.