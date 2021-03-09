Company offers to pay someone $1,000 to play cornhole

March 8 (UPI) — A lawn care company is seeking an outdoor gaming enthusiast to make $1,000 by playing cornhole, a game involving tossing small bags of corn into holes in a board.

MyTruGreenLawn, an online retailer for TruGreen lawn care, said it is seeking someone to play cornhole on five separate days and complete a worksheet for each experience.

“Do you need more reasons to get outside? Looking for ways to have fun while socially distancing? Want something to do that’s good for all ages? If you are, then we have the job for you. We’re paying someone $1,000 to play cornhole,” the posting dates.

The posting states the candidate will need to have access to their own cornhole equipment — boards with holes and small canvas bags of corn kernels for throwing.

“We are looking for someone who is willing to play cornhole and tell us about how you are using it to stay connected while staying safe,” the website says.

Applications are being accepted on the company’s website through April 2 and the winner is scheduled to be announced April 7.