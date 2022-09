Sept. 12 (UPI) — A Georgia highway was littered with cases of beer Monday when a truck carrying a load of Bud Light was involved in a crash.

The Cartersville Police Department said southbound Interstate 75 was closed for cleanup Monday morning when the overturned tractor-trailer lost its load of Bud Light in an early morning crash.

The crash involved the tractor-trailer and a pickup truck, police said.

The cause of the crash was unclear.