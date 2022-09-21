Crash involving 5 semis covers Florida highway in beer cans

Sept. 21 (UPI) — A Florida highway was littered with hundreds of cans of beer early Wednesday morning as a result of a crash involving five semi trucks and a pickup, police said.

The Florida Highway Patrol said two semi trucks stopped on Interstate 75 in Hernando County about 6 a.m. Wednesday after one of the vehicles rear-ended the other, and three other semi trucks and a pickup truck then became involved in the crash.

The last semi truck to strike the stopped vehicles ended up spilling its load of Coors beer onto the roadway.

No serious injuries were reported from the incident.

The FHP said all lanes of traffic were reopened around noon.