Escaped kangaroo captured in Washington state

Oct. 6 (UPI) —

The marsupial’s owners wrote on a Facebook post that the 8-week-old male red kangaroo escaped when a friend transporting it in their van let him “out to potty and lost him.”

The owners said the baby hasn’t been weened onto solid food yet and still requires milk.

Police said the kangaroo was captured by an animal control officer and taken to a veterinary clinic in Fall City to be checked out.

Officers said they are investigating whether the kangaroo’s owners had the proper permits for the exotic pet.