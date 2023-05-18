Florida police attempt to wrangle alligator, discover it’s made of sand

May 17 (UPI) — Police in Florida responded to a beach to round up what appeared to be a large alligator but was soon discovered to be a realistic sand sculpture.

“Crikey! Look at the size of that gator one of our officers tried rounding up on Treasure Island Beach last night,” the Treasure Island Police Department wrote in posting a photo of the faux gator to Facebook.

The video shows an officer poking at the tail of the not-reptile, and learning it was actually a well-designed sand sculpture.

“We love the talented people creating works of art in the sand, but with it being turtle nesting season, remember to flatten sandcastles/sculptures before you leave. The sea turtles will thank you,” the Facebook post said.