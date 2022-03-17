Michigan eatery celebrates St. Patrick’s Day with world’s largest Irish coffee

March 17 (UPI) — A Michigan restaurant attempted a Guinness World Record for St. Patrick’s Day by mixing up a 550-gallon mug of Irish coffee.

Hofbrau’s in Interlochen unveiled the giant mug on Facebook and said it would be used to hold the world’s largest Irish coffee.

The eatery set about attempting the record Thursday afternoon, mixing together 69 gallons of Tullamore Dew whiskey, 412 gallons of coffee from Traverse City-based Higher Grounds Trading Co., 190 pounds of brown sugar and 69 gallons of cream.

Max McAllister, Hofbrau’s general manager, said the restaurant has been planning the record attempt for more than a year.

He said he has been in contact with Guinness World Records and evidence from Thursday’s event will be submitted to the organization for official recognition.