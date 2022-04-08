Mysterious white foam covering Kentucky creek identified as dog shampoo

April 8 (UPI) — Environmental officials in Kentucky said a mysterious white foam that covered the surface of a creek was identified as harmless dog shampoo.

Danny Robinson said he and his wife were finishing dinner Tuesday night at their Lawrenceburg home when he looked outside and noticed a stream of white foam in Cedar Brook Creek.

“I thought that’s unusual, that’s not right,” Robinson told WDKY-TV.

Robinson said he watched as the foam grew thicker.

“Within 15 minutes, the whole creek went from a few inches to a foot of thick foam,” Robinson said. “I said, ‘We gotta make some calls, this is serious.'”

John A. Mura, head spokesman for the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet, said investigators determined Glo-Marr Pet Products Inc. in Lawrenceburg had a release of dog shampoo Tuesday that entered a storm drain and ended up in the creek.

“The stream was measured for dissolved oxygen and pH and there was no apparent effect on wildlife,” Mura said in a statement.

Dawn Duncan, vice president at Glo-Marr Pet Products, said the spill is the first of its kind in the more than 20-year history of the business. She said the dog shampoo is coconut-based and would not pose a danger to wildlife or the ecosystem.