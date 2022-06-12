Mystery Machine from ‘Scooby-Doo’ listed on Airbnb

June 10 (UPI) — The iconic “Mystery Machine” van from the 2002 live-action “Scooby-Doo” film is available for three overnight stays in Southern California on Airbnb.

Airbnb announced the Mystery Machine is being listed for three one-night stays June 24, 25 and 26, to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the movie’s release.

The van is decked out with 2002 “throwbacks” including a Sugar Ray album with a portable CD player, a lava lamp and a vintage TV for a late-night viewing of “Scooby-Doo.”

The stay also comes with meals and snacks, mystery games and a virtual greeting from “host” Matthew Lillard, who played Shaggy in the movie and its sequel.

“I’ve been channeling Shaggy since the live-action adaptation in 2002, and he’s been a part of me ever since,” Lillard said in the Airbnb announcement. “I can’t wait to welcome guests into the world of the Mystery Inc. gang as their Airbnb Host and give them a summer vacation they’ll never forget –monsters not included!”

The Mystery Machine is available for booking starting June 16 at 1 p.m.