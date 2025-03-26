Owners of escaped highway cattle in Texas say 1 steer still missing

March 26 (UPI) — The owners of the rodeo cattle that escaped onto a Texas highway this week said they discovered when the animals finally arrived home that one of the steers is still missing.

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, a trailer latch came undone Monday, allowing multiple steers to run loose on the Interstate 45 North Freeway, near the Montgomery County line.

The Harris County sheriff said all of the bovines had been secured a few hours later.

The Kueckelhan family in Bonham, Texas, leased 55 steers to the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, but said only 54 made it back to their ranch.

The whereabouts of the missing steer are currently unknown.