Pig that ‘looked cold’ gets a ride home in Alaska police cruiser

Feb. 18 (UPI) — Police in Alaska said a wandering pig that “looked cold” at the side of a road got a lift home in a patrol cruiser.

The Anchorage Police Department posted a photo to Facebook showing the pet pig riding in the back of one of the department’s patrol cruisers in Fairview.

“We got a call from a concerned citizen regarding a pig in Fairview, standing on the side of the road, who ‘looked cold,'” the Facebook post reads. “We’re all familiar with refrigerated bacon, we just never thought we’d respond to a call for service related to that topic.”

Police wrote the “portly dude was quite friendly.”

Officers were able to identify the owners of the pig, named Elvis Pigsley, and the pet was returned home.