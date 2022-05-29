Police relocate alligator from South Carolina parking garage

By
United Press International
-
Police and animal control officers responded to a Charleston, S.C., parking garage to relocate a large alligator that wandered inside. Photo courtesy of the Charleston Police Department/Facebook

May 28 (UPI) — Police in South Carolina said officers teamed up with animal control and officers from other agencies to relocate an alligator found lurking in a parking garage.

The city of Charleston Police Department said animal control officers teamed worked with harbor patrol officers and personnel from Daniel Island Patrol to take on the alligator.

Photos and video from the scene show five emergency responders wrangling the large gator.

The reptile was relocated safely to a more suitable area, police said.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here