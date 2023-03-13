Suspected human hand in Florida canal was mannequin piece

March 13 (UPI) — Sheriff’s deputies summoned to a Florida canal on a report of a suspected human hand in the water were able to recover the object and discovered it had once belonged to a mannequin.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded when some anglers in Matlacha reported spotting what appeared to be a human hand at the bottom of a 3-foot-deep canal.

“Deputies responded and observed the object, making attempts to retrieve it from the dock,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.

Sheriff’s Cpl. Jay Brett secured the use of a mini barge and was able to retrieve the item, which turned out to be a discarded mannequin hand.

“We are ready for every matter at hand,” the post said.