Truck hauling $250K worth of bees overturns in Mississippi

March 19 (UPI) — Beekeepers were summoned to a Mississippi highway to round up thousands of bees when the 18-wheeler hauling their hives overturned.

The Adams County Emergency Management Agency said the truck overturned Sunday night on Highway 61, in front of Merit Health in Natchez.

Beekeepers from Adee Honey Farms in Woodville were summoned to the scene to help round up the bees that swarmed around the overturned truck.

Adams County EMA Director Brad Bradford said the scene was not cleared until 7 a.m. Monday.

“This was my first bee catastrophe,” he told WLBT-TV.

He said the bees remained calm during the incident because it was after dark and the hives were covered in tarp.

“The majority stayed in the vicinity after the wreck and were able to be contained in or near their hives,” Bradford said.

No injuries were reported as a result of the crash or the ensuing bee swarm.