Truck overturns on Florida highway, spills 44,000 pounds of beer

Feb. 17 (UPI) — A truck on a Florida highway overturned while going around a curve and spilled an estimated 44,000 pounds of beer.

The Florida Highway Patrol shared photos on social media showing hundreds of cans of beer, including Budweiser and Busch Light, in the median of Interstate 75, near mile marker 236 in Ruskin.

Investigators said the driver lost control while going around a curve, causing the semi to leave the roadway and end up on its side on the median.

FHP officials estimated 44,000 pounds of beer had to be cleared from the median.