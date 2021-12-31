Unusual phenomenon causes fish to rain from sky in Texas town

Search

Dec. 31 (UPI) — Officials in Texas town said residents weren’t just imagining it when it seemed to be “raining fish” during a storm.

The city of Texarkana said in a Facebook post that it was indeed “raining fish” during Wednesday’s rainstorms.

Multiple residents took to social media to share photos of the fish that fell from the sky.

“Animal rain is a phenomenon that occurs when small water animals like frogs, crabs, and small fish are swept up in waterspouts or drafts that occur on the surface of the earth. They are then rained down at the same time as the rain,” the city’s Facebook post said.