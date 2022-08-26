World’s longest cucumber grown in Britain

Aug. 25 (UPI) — An amateur gardener broke a Guinness World Record by growing a massive cucumber measuring 3 feet and 8.6 inches long.

Guinness World Records said Sebastian Suski, who is from Poland and now lives in Southampton, England, earned the record for longest cucumber when his harvested vegetable was confirmed to be 2.5 inches longer than the previous record-holder.

“I’d grown big cucumbers but never quite long enough to beat the existing Guinness World Records title holder,” Suski told Guinness World Records.

“Growing super-long cucumbers is a risky business,” he said. “If you cut too soon, you’re not going to have a record-breaker, but if you leave it too long, you get into the danger zone. You risk your cucumber rotting as it grows — you don’t want it exploding on you!”

Suski said he nearly missed out on the record when he had to be hospitalized while growing the big vegetable.

“Doctor found a leaking blood vessel in in my head and so I spent a week in hospital. But luckily my wife, Renata, was on hand to care for the cucumber and keep her well-watered and nourished. Without Renata, I wouldn’t have this record,” he said.