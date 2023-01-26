AG’s office, sheriff, make sexual exploitation arrest in Grand County

MOAB, Utah, Jan. 26, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — After a joint operation with state authorities, the Grand County Sheriff’s Office arrested a suspect Wednesday on multiple counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

The arrest came after what was described as a lengthy investigation, according to an 8 p.m. press release from the sheriff’s office, in conjunction with the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force of the Utah Attorney General’s Office.

The investigation lead to the serving of a search warrant Wednesday night and subsequent arrest “and successful apprehension of a known criminal in our area,” according to the sheriff’s office.

The suspect was identified as Carl Wesley Varner, currently held in the Grand County Jail pending prosecution.

“The joint effort with the Attorney General’s Office is a valued achievement for our agency with a continued effort in the pursuit of justice,” the release concludes. “Simul Stamus (Together We Stand).”