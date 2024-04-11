American Airlines announces 3 daily nonstop flights at Provo Airport

PROVO, Utah, April 11, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — American Airlines announced Thursday it will begin offering nonstop service to Provo with three daily flights starting Oct. 7.

The airline will operate two daily flights to Dallas/Fort Worth and one daily flight to Phoenix. All flights will operate on CRJ700 aircraft with room for 65 passengers, including nine first-class seats, American Airlines officials said in a news release.

“We are thrilled to offer service to Provo for the first time starting this fall,” said Joe Sottile, American Airlines’ director of domestic network planning. “This new year-round service will offer convenient connections to destinations across the United States and the world on our comprehensive global network, giving local residents more ways to visit places they want to visit most.”

Rep. John Curtis, R-Utah, a former mayor of Provo, celebrated the announcement in a statement Thursday.

“One of the most exciting things I did as mayor was bring scheduled service to Provo Airport, and it’s been incredible to see it flourish,” Curtis said. “In Congress, I’ve kept that momentum going by securing funds for the airport’s expansion, enabling Utahns to travel across the country. I’m thankful for American Airlines’ recognition of our infrastructure achievements with its new service and my gratitude extends to everyone involved in this success.”