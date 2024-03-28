Driver, passenger, survive 90-foot launch avoiding a head-on in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Utah, March 28, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah County Sheriff’s Office released a cautionary video Wednesday night after two people miraculously survived a crash after launching 90 feet in the air.

The sheriff’s office shared the video on social media following the Wednesday mishap on State Road 73.

“A driver traveling east on SR-73 in Fairfield this afternoon tried to pass another car. He didn’t see the car traveling west.

“He then drove onto the shoulder to avoid causing a head-on crash. This could have been so much worse!”

As it was, the driver was flown by medical chopper to Utah Valley Hospital with a back injury after the car flew 90 feet in the air, according to the sheriff’s office.

His passenger was treated for less serious injuries at the scene by medical responders from the Unified Fire Authority.

“Drive carefully,” the sheriff’s office exhorted!

“Be patient! Don’t exceed the speed limit! Don’t BECOME a patient!”