New photo released of woman missing in Zion National Park

ZION NATIONAL PARK, Utah, Oct. 14, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The National Park Service has released a new photo and updated description of a woman who is missing in Zion National Park after being last seen Tuesday at the Grotto parking area.

Holly Suzanne Courtier, 38, was dropped off at the parking area by a private shuttle bus at about 1:30 p.m. Oct. 6, according to a National Park Service news release.

She was scheduled to be picked up via shuttle bus at the Grotto at 4:40 p.m. the same day, but she never returned, the news release said.

It isn’t known where Courtier planned to go from the parking area.

A Facebook post from Zion National Park Tuesday said: “The Search and Research efforts are continuing today with K-9 Units from the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources and Washington County and Search and Rescue crews within the Narrows and Eastside areas of Zion National Park.

“Investigative leads have been positive from the established tip line and have continued to assist investigators.”

Courtier is described as 5 feet 3 inches tall and 100 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. Officials also released a new photo of her; which can be seen on the right above, as well as a description of her tattoos. She has a lighting bolt and a feather on her forearms, a star on her right ankle, a double infinity symbol on her left wrist and a sun and a moon on her right wrist.

A previous news release from the NPS said: “She may possibly be wearing the following items: a Pistil gray trucker hat, a Patagonia black Nano Puff jacket, a dark tank top, Danner Trail gray hiking boots, and an Osprey blue multi-day pack.

“The following items could possibly be with Ms. Courtier: a KÜHL cream open-front hoodie, a Rumpl NanoLoft puffy blanket, and a camouflage double size hammock.”

Anyone with information that could help investigators, if you may have seen Courtier, or if you were in the Grotto area of the park on Oct. 6 or Oct. 7, you are asked to contact the NPS Investigative Service Branch Tip Line. You can call or text at 888-653-0009, email [email protected] or fill in an online form here.