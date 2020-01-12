Ogden police seek assistance locating missing 62-year-old woman

OGDEN, Utah, Jan. 12, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Ogden police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 62-year-old woman.

A Facebook post from Ogden Police Department at 12:30 pm. Sunday said: “We’re looking for Bernadette Mitchell, she walked away from her assisted living center this morning at approximately 5 a.m. near 9th Street and Harrison Boulevard. There is no information on where she might be going, but she does not have access to a car or other means of transportation, so it is believed she’s on foot.”

Mitchell was last seen wearing a black parka style coat, the post said.

Anyone that sees the missing woman is asked to call Weber dispatch on 801-395-8221.