Pickup truck driver jailed after West Jordan rampage

WEST JORDAN, Utah, Aug. 6, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The driver of a Chevrolet pickup was taken into custody overnight after multiple collisions in which police say he rammed a variety of vehicles, including a cop cruiser, before fleeing.

Police were first called to a rollover accident that happened at about 9100 S. Bangerter Highway at approximately 11:15 p.m. Saturday. Sgt. Kendall Holt, West Jordan Police, told Gephardt Daily the rollover involved a “truck that had been struck by a yellow Chevy truck that we later discovered might be the same truck” being sought in an earlier accident.

“So we sent down an attempt-to-locate, and about that same time, our dispatch received five or six calls about a truck of similar description that had caused several other accidents through the city of West Jordan, including the one we’re at here,” Holt said at the final scene.

“We were informed that the truck was allegedly ramming into vehicles and then would continue driving.”

Asked how many ramming incidents were reported, Holt said numbers were still being confirmed.

“Right now we haven’t we we don’t have the exact number, but I’m aware of four. Actually, five including the police truck.”

Two collisions were on Bangerter Highway. The driver of a vehicle witnessed the first collision before having his own vehicle struck.

Asked about motives for the apparent road rage collisions, Holt said it was unclear.

“We’re unsure of what caused his actions. We’re still investigating that, but he definitely struck several vehicles and continued moving forward, and caused serious risk to others in the community.”

West Jordan police were informed a yellow pickup struck a vehicle near 5700 West and 7000 South, “and was trying to leave the scene,” Holt said. “His vehicle was somewhat disabled. So we sent officers expediting in that direction, trying to catch up with him so that we could obviously stop any further threats.”

The first arriving WJPD officer to reach that scene “tried making contact with him,” Holt said. “He refused to cooperate and would not comply with the orders given, and then he was able to start his vehicle again and head westbound along 7000 south. And at some point he struck the officer’s vehicle several times as well.”

Holt said it was being investigated whether the driver was under the influence or drug or alcohol.

“He definitely appeared to be acting erratic when we first made contact with him initially, acting erratic, and strange behavior for sure.”

Of the victims injured, none sustained life-threatening injuries, Holt said, adding that in at least one of the collisions, “It was pretty miraculous.” The five seat-belted occupants in one of the vehicles avoided critical injury despite several requiring extrication by fire and EMS crews, he said.

“They did have some heavy equipment there and heavy rescue equipment. There was some substantial risk at the time. I was informed that the truck was leaning back and forth. So we had officers and some bystanders holding the truck from rolling the rest of the way over.”

The driver of the yellow truck was taken to be checked out at a hospital. Holt said the man will likely face multiple felony charges.

Gephardt Daily will have more information when charging documents are available.