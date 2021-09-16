Silver Alert issued for missing South Salt Lake woman

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, Sept. 16, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing South Salt Lake woman Thursday morning.

Eva Dawnene Higley, 60, has schizophrenia and does not take any mediations to treat it, said a post on the Utah Silver Alert website. She has been ill, the post said.

Higley was last seen on Sept. 13 at approximately 11 a.m. in the area of 3829 S. 300 East.

She has a cellphone but is not answering it.

Higley is described as Caucasian, 5 feet 5 inches tall and 160 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. She was wearing black stretch pants and a black T-shirt when she went missing. She has an unfinished tattoo on her right hand.

A photo has not yet been provided.

Anyone who sees Higley is asked to call South Salt Lake PD on 801-412-3600.