St. George police searching for woman missing 2 weeks

ST. GEORGE, Utah, April 23, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — St. George police are searching for a woman missing for approximately two weeks.

A Facebook post from St. George Police Department said Erin Luen Woodbury, 41, has possibly been sighted in or around Colorado City within that time frame.

“There is no clothing description or further information at this time,” the post said.

Woodbury is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall and 190 pounds with sandy blond hair.

Anyone who sees Woodbury or knows her whereabouts is asked to call SGPD on 435-627-4300 and reference number 20P009170.