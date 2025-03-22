Three dead, 15 wounded in New Mexico park shooting

March 22, 2025 (UPI) — Three teenagers died and 15 others were injured in a mass shooting at a park in Las Cruces, New Mexico.

The shooting happened around 10 p.m. Friday at Young Park, the Las Cruces Police Department posted on X. The city, with a population of about 115,000, is 46 miles north of El Paso, Texas.

An unsanctioned car show was taking place at the park with about 200 people, Police Chief Jeremy Story said at a news conference Saturday morning.

Story said police were called to investigate two groups of people that escalated into gunfire.

Witnesses recounted at least one person was seen with what appeared to be an assault-style weapon, the New York Times reported.

Handgun casings were found at the scene.

“This is a huge crime scene with lots of moving parts,” Story said.

Story said they are pursuing leads with assistance from Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Office, the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

“This horrendous, senseless act is a stark reminder of the blatant disregard the people of New Mexico have for the rule of law and order,” Story said. “It’s also a reminder of the utter lack of fear of accountability in New Mexico. As angry as I am right now, this news conference will not be political. There will come a time to talk about the failures that led to this tragedy and so many others. Now is not that time.”

Three victims, a 16-year-old boy and two 19-year-old men, were found dead, police said. The identities were not released.

Originally police said 14 were hurt but the number was updated by one Saturday morning during the news conference.

“The injured range in age from 16 years to 36 years,” police said.

Some victims were taken to the University Medical Center of El Paso.

“This was a heinous act of violence that will leave our city mourning,” Johana Bencomo, the Las Cruces mayor pro tem and city councilor for District 4, posted on Instagram.

Multiple shots fired could be heard in a video shared to social media.

“They just started shooting and they just started running around everybody,” said Angel Legaspy, a 20-year-old whose parked car was hit by bullets. The shooting was indiscriminate, “like all over the place,” he told the New York Times.