Update: More details released after man, teen die in Sandy shooting

SANDY, Utah, Sept. 15, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — More details are being released after a man and a teenager died in a shooting in Sandy Tuesday night.

The incident occurred in the area of 9040 S. Club Oaks Drive (700 West) at approximately 10:20 p.m.

Sandy Police Department Sgt. Clayton Swensen told Gephardt Daily officers responded on a call of a shooting, and found two deceased males when they arrived.

On Wednesday morning, Swensen said the two victims were a 17-year-old and a 50-year-old, and both took their own lives.

“After investigation overnight, we were here until about 7 o’clock this morning, and interviewing witnesses on scene, we determined that it was a double suicide,” Swensen said. “After our investigation, we determined there was an argument, and one of the parties produced a handgun, and shot himself and then the other party called 911, dropped the phone, picked up the same firearm and also committed suicide.”

Initial reports indicate the 17-year-old took his life first, then the 50-year-old, but Swensen said officials are not commenting further on that at this stage.

The incident happened inside a residence, Swensen said, and while officials are not being specific about the relationship between the two, to respect the privacy of the family, he did confirm that the incident was a “domestic-related situation” and that no suspects are outstanding.

“There is no one that we are interested in that we haven’t already spoken to,” he added.

Officers performed life-saving efforts on the two males, but then medical personnel arrived on scene and declared both deceased.

Neither of the deceased individuals have been identified.

Gephardt Daily does not generally report on suicides unless they occur in a public place or otherwise impact a community.

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255