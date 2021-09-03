New charges filed against former Minnesota officer accused of fatally shooting Daunte Wright

Sept. 3 (UPI) — The chief prosecutor in Minnesota has filed an additional more serious charge against the former police officer accused of fatally shooting 20-year-old Daunte Wright in April.

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison on Thursday filed an amended complaint against Kimberly Potter, charging her with manslaughter in the first degree in addition to her original charge of manslaughter in the second degree.

According to the amended complaint, Potter committed first-degree manslaughter by “recklessly handling a firearm when she fatally shot Daunt Wright during a traffic stop in Brooklyn Center” on April 11.

The second-degree manslaughter charge accuses her of culpable negligence by using a firearm.

Potter, a 26-year veteran of the Brooklyn Center Police Department, was arrested on April 14, days after the shooting occurred. In footage from the shooting taken by her body-worn camera, Potter can be heard repeatedly saying the word “Taser” before letting off a single shot from her revolver.

Shen the curses before yelling, “I shot him.”

The officers had pulled Dwight over that afternoon as the tags of his vehicle were expired and an air fresher was hanging from the rearview mirror, which is prohibited by Minnesota law.

On performing a record check for Wright, Potter learned that he had an outstanding arrest warrant for a gross misdemeanor weapons violation.

Dwight was shot as he attempted to re-enter the driver’s seat of his car as officers were trying to restrain him, according to the complaint.

Following his death protests erupted in the city located about 10 miles north of Minneapolis. His funeral, held April 21, was attended by the Rev. Al Sharpton, who delivered a eulogy and vowed to work with civil rights leaders to seek justice for his family.

Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon, who resigned following the shooting, had said at that time that he believed Potter accidentally shot Wright with her service weapon when she had intended to discharge her Taser.

The case was originally being prosecuted by the Washington County attorney but was later transferred to Ellison, who said that he would conduct a review of the evidence and make a decision on the charges.

In a statement on Thursday, his office said that following the review Ellison confirmed “that the original second-degree manslaughter charge is appropriate but also concluded that an upgraded charge of first-degree manslaughter is warranted.”