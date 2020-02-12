Trump signs bill promoting STEM careers for veterans

Feb. 12 (UPI) — President Donald Trump on Tuesday signed a bill helping veterans pursue careers in STEM industries — science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

The White House said the Supporting Veterans in STEM Careers Act will establish an interagency working group to help transition and train veterans and their spouses for STEM careers.

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., sponsored the bill in the Senate.

“One of the hardest things that veterans face when they come out of military service is finding a job where they can raise their families,” he said.

“We have a lot of veterans with pre-existing knowledge on those fields, maybe even worked with some of the most complicated machines in the world. It seems like a natural fit to push that forward.”