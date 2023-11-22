Israel approves hostage deal with Hamas, agrees to 4-day cease-fire

Nov. 21 (UPI) — The Israeli government voted Tuesday night to approve a hostage deal with Hamas, that allows for the release of 50 women and children being held by militants in Gaza in exchange for a four-day cease-fire, according to a government source who told CNN, NBC and CBS that the deal was approved by a significant majority of the cabinet.

The deal also calls for the release of about 150 Israeli-held Palestinian prisoners, which is three Palestinian prisoners for every Israeli citizen released, multiple sources told CNN, NBC and CBS.

The agreement now calls for a 24-hour period, during which families of Hamas’ victims can appeal to the Supreme Court. Once that period concludes, the deal will be final.

Before Tuesday night’s vote, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told reservists that he was optimistic.

“We are making progress. I don’t think it’s worth saying too much, not at even this moment, but I hope there will be good news soon,” Netanyahu promised.

According to Israeli Defense Forces, a total of 236 Israelis including 40 children are still in captivity in Gaza. More than 12,500 Palestinians and 1,200 Israelis have been killed, according to IDF and the Palestinian health authority, in both the Hamas attack against Israel on Oct. 7, and in the Israeli operation that followed.

Before Tuesday’s cabinet meetings, Netanyahu released a video statement, stating he and the security forces supported the Hamas deal.

“Before us tonight is a difficult decision, but it is the right decision: All the security forces support it, fully,” Netanyahu said. “They understood that the war effort would not only not hurt, but the opposite: this would allow the Israel Defense Forces to prepare for the continuation of the fighting.”

