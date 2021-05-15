5 shot, 2 killed in shooting at Chicago party

May 15 (UPI) — Three people were injured and two were killed in a shooting at a party on Chicago’s south side early Saturday, police said.

According to police, a gunman opened fire shortly after 3 a.m. during a party on the 7800 block of South Loomis Boulevard, hitting five people total.

The victims have not been identified, but all were in their 20s.

A 26-year-old man was shot in the head and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, authorities said.

ABC 7 Chicago reported that the second fatality was a 21-year-old man who was also shot in the head and also taken to the University of Chicago.

The other four victims included a 25-year-old man who was shot in the shoulder and was taken to the same hospital; a 23-year-old man who was shot twice in the right arm and taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn; and another 21-year-old man who was shot in the shoulder and taken to Advocate Christ in Oak Lawn.

The Chicago Tribune reported that at least 15 people have been shot in Chicago since 2 p.m. Friday and five people have died.