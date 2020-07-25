Breaking: Emergency crews on site of West Jordan plane crash, multiple homes damaged

WEST JORDAN, Utah, July 25, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — First responders from across the Salt Lake Valley are on the scene of a plane crash in West Jordan.

As many as three homes in the vicinity of 8860 South 3840 West are reported damaged, at least one of which was engulfed in flames.

Witnesses told Gephardt Daily as many as four people on the ground were injured. The extent of those injuries is unknown.

The fate of those onboard the aircraft also is unknown.

Two medical helicopters have arrived at the scene.

The crash was first report at about 1:40 p.m.

Gephardt Daily will update this breaking story as more information is made available.