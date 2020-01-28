Developing: 7.7 magnitude quake strikes off coast of Jamaica, tsunami warning issued

KINGSTON, Jamaica, Jan. 28, 2020 (UPI & Gephardt Daily) A powerful earthquake struck the Caribbean on Tuesday afternoon, shaking parts of Jamaica and Cuba shortly after 2 p.m. local time.

The earthquake was originally rated a 7.3 by the U.S. Geological Survey, but was later upgraded to a 7.7. Shaking was felt as far away as Miami.

The epicenter of the earthquake was 72 miles (117 km) northwest of Lucea, Jamaica, and was shallow with a depth of just 6.2 miles (10 km).

Tsunami waves as high as 1 meter are possible along some coasts of Belize, Cuba, Honduras, Mexico, Jamaica and the Cayman Islands, according to the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center.

Shaking was reported across nearby islands immediately following the 7.7 quake, although the extent of damage is unclear at this time.

