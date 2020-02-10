Fatal crash closes Main Street in Moab

MOAB, Utah, Feb. 9, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A fatal crash Sunday night involving multiple vehicles has shut down Main Street between 100 North and 100 South in Moab.

The road will be closed until 11:30 p.m. or later, the Moab Police Department said in a Facebook post.

“There is a bypass in place and traffic is flowing,” the post says.

Three vehicles were involved in the initial crash, and several others received collateral damage.

“At this time we can confirm one fatality and three other patients.”

No further details have been released.

Gephardt Daily will update this developing story as more information is made available.