Breaking: Police on scene of fatal shooting in Utah County

Police on scene of fatal shooting in Utah County

VINEYARD, Utah, May 12, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Police responded to the scene of a fatal shooting in Vineyard on Tuesday night.

Sgt. Spencer Cannon, with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office, tweeted shortly after 7 p.m. that information would be given to media staged at Mill Road, west of Geneva Road.

Scanner traffic indicated that a suspect had been shot by a homeowner at about 6:20 p.m., and that other suspects had been taken into custody. That has yet to be confirmed by law enforcement.

Gephardt Daily will follow up on this developing story as more details are made available.

 

