Reports of active shooter locks down Southern Utah University campus

CEDAR CITY, Utah, April 11, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Reports of an active shooter Thursday morning locked down the Southern Utah University campus for about 2 1/2 hours and canceled the day’s classes and activities.

University officials said they received a “suspicious phone call” about 9:20 a.m. regarding the possibility of an active shooter on campus.

An initial alert was sent to SUU students and employees, and the campus went on lockdown about 9:30 a.m.

A description of a possible suspect was released about 9:50 a.m., with the university asking those on campus to “be aware of a suspect fitting the description of a white male with black hat, black shades, green t-shirt, long hair, blue jeans, 20-25 years old.”

Just after 10 a.m., SUU officials said they received reports of “noises that sounded like possible shots fired near the Science Building at Southern Utah University.”

“Shortly after, law enforcement was able to confirm that no shots had been fired at or near that building,” according to a news release from SUU.

All SUU facilities were on lockdown until 12:05 p.m., officials said.

“While there is not an active threat, in order to allow everyone to care for themselves, SUU has closed its campus for the remainder of the day, including canceling all classes, activities, and services,” the release says.

All scheduled classes and activities were expected to resume Friday.

“We are grateful to SUU Police and the many local law enforcement agencies for their swift response and superb coordination, prioritizing safety on our campus and in our community,” SUU President Mindy Benson said. “Thank you to all who were an important part of the successful resolution of the situation.”

Those on campus Thursday morning were asked to follow lockdown procedures, go into the nearest room and lock the door. Those not on campus were asked to stay away.

Police were on the scene, and buildings were searched but not evacuated, SUU officials said.

Support services are available for the campus community at suu.edu/mentalhealth.

“Please be reassured that your safety and well-being remain our top priority. We are here for you, and together, we will continue to promote a safe and secure campus environment for all,” SUU said in a statement.

