Tooele police seek tips to help them find 2 persons of interest in suspected homicide

TOOELE, Utah, June 4, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Police in Tooele are asking the public’s help locating two persons of interest after a suspected shooting homicide.

The two were identified Thursday morning as Brandon Burr, age 38, and Caitlyn Fluckiger, 26. No body has been found, but the suspected victim has been identified as Devin Perryman, 24.

Despite the lack of remains, substantial evidence has been found to suggest that Perryman was killed at a Tooele address, 363 N. Garden St., Tooele Police Sgt. Jeremy Hansen told Gephardt Daily Wednesday night.

The building at that address is described by neighbors as a mechanics shop that is open late at night.

“We are asking for the public’s help in locating the following two individuals, who we believe may have further information in regards to a possible homicide,” the Thursday notice said.

Hansen told Gephardt Daily that officials were informed of the possible homicide on Tuesday afternoon, and responded to the scene at about 4:30 p.m.

“The body in this case is not at the scene,” Hansen said, “so we are trying to investigate where the body is at, where it was taken, and the circumstances around that. There are two individuals we believe were there that we are looking for. The State Crime Lab has been on the scene and will be back tomorrow.

“There are so many different facets of the investigation,” Hansen said. “It’s very active and ongoing.”

Burr and Fluckiger are believed to have been present at the time of the homicide. The notice seeking them also asked the public to keep an eye out for Perryman.

“We are also attempting to locate 24-year-old, Devin Perryman, who we believe may be the victim of a shooting,” it says.

“If you see any of these individuals or know where they may be located, we ask that you contact Detective Bre Dalton at 435-882-8900 or call the Tooele County Dispatch Center at 435-882-5600 option 1.”

The case number is 5782. People with information can also message the Tooele City Police Department through its Facebook page.