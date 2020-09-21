University of Utah extends upcoming ‘online learning only’ period; ‘circuit breaker’ to reduce COVID-19 spread during VP debate

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 21, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The University of Utah will move to online learning only for two weeks starting Sunday.

“From Sunday, Sept. 27 through Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, the U of U will move all education and student services online,” said a news release from the university. “And, on the evening of Wednesday, Oct. 7, the eyes of the country will turn to Kingsbury Hall as the university hosts the country’s only vice presidential debate for the 2020 election.”

The idea of a “circuit breaker” was based on models developed by U of U Health experts with the goal of creating a pause in the middle of the semester to help reduce the number of COVID-19 infections, the news release said. The university was already scheduled to shift to online coursework around the vice presidential debate and decided to extend online-only classes for an extra week to help reduce possible COVID-19 infections on campus. Read more about the circuit breaker here.

The U released this information about the two-week circuit breaker: