Report: Utah jobs down 75,400 since May of 2019

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, June 19, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah’s employment summary for May shows the number of jobs declined by 4.8% from May of 2019.

That translates into 75,400 fewer jobs since the May before. Most job reductions remain as furloughs and are considered temporary in nature, said a report released Friday morning by the Utah Department of Workforce Services.

Utah’s current employment level registers 1,485,800. May’s seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate is estimated at 8.5%. Approximately 137,200 Utahns were unemployed during May. Utah’s April unemployment rate has been revised upward from its initial 9.7% to 10.4%. The national unemployment rate for May lowered to 13.3%.

“May’s employment improvement marks April as the low point in the COVID-19 economic setback,” said Mark Knold, Chief Economist at the Department of Workforce Services, in a prepared statement.

“We expect May to be the largest single month for job improvement with the initial return to work for many employees as consumer activity greatly increased. With the May job improvement, nearly one-quarter of Utah’s COVID-idled workers have returned to work.”

Utah’s private sector employment declined eased in May, with a year-over setback nearly halved to -4.6%.

Two of 10 private-sector major industry groups measured in the establishment survey posted net job gains in May, these being Construction (8,000 jobs); and Financial Activities (500 jobs).

The remaining eight industry groups posted employment declines. These were most impactful in Leisure and Hospitality Services (-42,100 jobs); Professional and Business Services (-7,800 jobs); and Trade, Transportation and Utilities (-7,200).

The news release and additional informational graphics supplied by Workforce Services appear below. Click on the arrow at the bottom left of the graphic to advance through the five pages.